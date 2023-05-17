Allegation of taking money promising post in committee against Anwara Chhatra League, Upazila AL issues statement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:54 am

Related News

Allegation of taking money promising post in committee against Anwara Chhatra League, Upazila AL issues statement

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:54 am

Allegations have been made against Anwara upazila Chhatra League under Chattogram South District Chhatra League, for promising posts in the committee in exchange for financial favours, prompting the upazila Awami League to issue a statement. 

"Allegations have been made recently that financial favours are being taken promising posts as rumours are spread that Anwara Upazila, Anwara College and Battali College Chhatra League committee will be formed," said the statement issued on Tuesday (16 May) signed by Anwara Upazila Awami League President Professor MA Mannan Chowdhury and General Secretary Md asim Uddin Chowdhury.

"Chhatra League is the bearer of tradition and history in Bangladesh. In order to protect the image of the organisation, Upazila Awami League as the main organization, is giving instructions to the effect that none should engage in any immoral transactions and propaganda," it added.

Chattogram South District Chhatra League President SM Borhan Uddin said, "Legal and organisational measures will be taken if there is any complaint of taking financial favours promising posts in the Chhatra League committee. Some allegations have been made, hence the statement was issued." 

"At the moment we do not have any plan to form the committee of Anwara Upazila and College Chhatra League," he added. 

Anwara Upazila Awami League General Secretary Md Jasim Uddin Chowdhury said, "Chhatra League is the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League. Hence this statement was made to deter people away from misdeeds." 

Top News

Bangladesh Awami League / Chhatra League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

38m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

1h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

2h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

16h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

2h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

18h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman