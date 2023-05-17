Allegation of taking money promising post in committee against Anwara Chhatra League, Upazila AL issues statement

Allegations have been made against Anwara upazila Chhatra League under Chattogram South District Chhatra League, for promising posts in the committee in exchange for financial favours, prompting the upazila Awami League to issue a statement.

"Allegations have been made recently that financial favours are being taken promising posts as rumours are spread that Anwara Upazila, Anwara College and Battali College Chhatra League committee will be formed," said the statement issued on Tuesday (16 May) signed by Anwara Upazila Awami League President Professor MA Mannan Chowdhury and General Secretary Md asim Uddin Chowdhury.

"Chhatra League is the bearer of tradition and history in Bangladesh. In order to protect the image of the organisation, Upazila Awami League as the main organization, is giving instructions to the effect that none should engage in any immoral transactions and propaganda," it added.

Chattogram South District Chhatra League President SM Borhan Uddin said, "Legal and organisational measures will be taken if there is any complaint of taking financial favours promising posts in the Chhatra League committee. Some allegations have been made, hence the statement was issued."

"At the moment we do not have any plan to form the committee of Anwara Upazila and College Chhatra League," he added.

Anwara Upazila Awami League General Secretary Md Jasim Uddin Chowdhury said, "Chhatra League is the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League. Hence this statement was made to deter people away from misdeeds."