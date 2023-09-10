Allegation against ADC Harun of torturing BCL leaders being investigated: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 03:57 pm

Allegation against ADC Harun of torturing BCL leaders being investigated: DMP commissioner

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 03:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said action will be taken after investigating the allegation against Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division of Police Harun Or Rashid of torturing of two central leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Shahbag police station in the capital.

"ADC Harun had a conflict with the BCL leaders. The complaint has been taken into consideration. A departmental inquiry has been ordered in this regard," DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said on Sunday (10 August).

"This is the first time that Harun's matter has come to our attention, an inquiry has been arranged," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP said.

Earlier, ADC Harun reportedly took BCL Central Organising Secretary Anowar Hossain Nayeem and BCL Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim to Shahbagh police station following an argument with them at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital and beat them severely on Saturday (9 September). 

Later BCL activists went to Shahbagh police station and took the two leaders to the hospital.

 

Top News

ADC Harun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Protesters hold placards during a &#039;Stop Asian Hate&#039; rally in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2021. The Covid pandemic saw an increase in racism and violence against Asians in the United States. Photo: Reuters

‘That's not funny!’: The art of dehumanisation through humour

5h | Panorama
From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

1d | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

1h | TBS World
India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

2h | TBS Today
Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

45m | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

3h | TBS Stories