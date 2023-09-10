Allegation against ADC Harun of torturing BCL leaders being investigated: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said action will be taken after investigating the allegation against Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division of Police Harun Or Rashid of torturing of two central leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Shahbag police station in the capital.

"ADC Harun had a conflict with the BCL leaders. The complaint has been taken into consideration. A departmental inquiry has been ordered in this regard," DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said on Sunday (10 August).

"This is the first time that Harun's matter has come to our attention, an inquiry has been arranged," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP said.

Earlier, ADC Harun reportedly took BCL Central Organising Secretary Anowar Hossain Nayeem and BCL Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim to Shahbagh police station following an argument with them at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital and beat them severely on Saturday (9 September).

Later BCL activists went to Shahbagh police station and took the two leaders to the hospital.