All of you are our inspirations: Radwan tells a gathering of young changemakers

Praising the country's young champions of change, CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib said, "Keep working the way you are doing now. We receive a lot of inspiration from you."

"The world is undergoing a tough time. We get courage from you too," he said addressing youth at the Joy Bangla Youth Award ceremony on Monday.

Young Bangla received 750 entries from the youth-led organisations that catalysed positive changes in their communities. Out of them, 31 were primarily nominated and 15 clinched Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021 for their roles in social changes.

Stressing the need for giving more responsibilities to youth in every sphere, Radwan said, "What we have to ensure is – not only talking the talk but walking the walk. It's not enough to say that we will give all responsibilities to youth. The time has come to give more responsibilities to youth – in every sphere. We have to bring committed youth society forward in all spheres such as business, politics, and NGO and we have to support them."

"Youth who made contributions to society are recognised through Joy Bangla Youth Award. On this day, we pay tribute to the young generation in 1971, whose courage and sacrifice enabled us to organise this event today. After realising Vision 2021, we are marching towards Vision 2041. We can do all these because of their sacrifice. Our heartfelt gratitude for them," he went on saying.

Radwan is widely credited with bringing youth closer to history through his creative endeavors such as film, graphic novel, and concert, and bridging the gap between youth and policymakers through his initiatives from Young Bangla. His interaction with young change makers and innovators, and university students made him a popular figure among youth. He took multiple initiatives to get the young generation better informed of the 1971-Liberation War and the post-independence political developments.