All of you are our inspirations: Radwan tells a gathering of young changemakers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:49 pm

Related News

All of you are our inspirations: Radwan tells a gathering of young changemakers

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:49 pm
All of you are our inspirations: Radwan tells a gathering of young changemakers

Praising the country's young champions of change, CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib said, "Keep working the way you are doing now. We receive a lot of inspiration from you."

"The world is undergoing a tough time. We get courage from you too," he said addressing youth at the Joy Bangla Youth Award ceremony on Monday. 

Young Bangla received 750 entries from the youth-led organisations that catalysed positive changes in their communities. Out of them, 31 were primarily nominated and 15 clinched Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021 for their roles in social changes.

Stressing the need for giving more responsibilities to youth in every sphere, Radwan said, "What we have to ensure is – not only talking the talk but walking the walk. It's not enough to say that we will give all responsibilities to youth. The time has come to give more responsibilities to youth – in every sphere. We have to bring committed youth society forward in all spheres such as business, politics, and NGO and we have to support them."

"Youth who made contributions to society are recognised through Joy Bangla Youth Award. On this day, we pay tribute to the young generation in 1971, whose courage and sacrifice enabled us to organise this event today. After realising Vision 2021, we are marching towards Vision 2041. We can do all these because of their sacrifice. Our heartfelt gratitude for them," he went on saying.

Radwan is widely credited with bringing youth closer to history through his creative endeavors such as film, graphic novel, and concert, and bridging the gap between youth and policymakers through his initiatives from Young Bangla. His interaction with young change makers and innovators, and university students made him a popular figure among youth. He took multiple initiatives to get the young generation better informed of the 1971-Liberation War and the post-independence political developments.

Radwan Mujib / youth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

8h | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

11h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

12h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

1h | Videos
In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

1h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

1h | Videos
Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 