All who wore helmets during New Market clashes are criminals: DMP

Screengrab taken from The Business Standard’s live feed of the clash in New Market on Tuesday, 19 April, 2021.

All those who took part in the New Market clashes wearing helmets were criminals, said Detective Branch's Joint Commissioner Mahbub Alam.

"They will be caught and brought under the law," he told reporters at the DMP Media Centre on Wednesday (27 April).

Mahbub Alam mentioned that those who wore helmets will be arrested as criminals, not for any political reasons. He said they have been identified and efforts are underway to arrest them.

The joint commissioner further added that the killers of Mursalin, a shop worker in the New Market area, had not yet been identified. He died of a brick blow and attempts are being made to identify the killers.

Also, after watching the video footage of Nahid's murder, the process of identifying the killer has come a long way. An operation is being carried out to arrest the accused.

Regarding the delay in arrest, he said many people have gone home or are in hiding after the closure of Dhaka College hostel. However, multiple teams of DB are trying to arrest them.

Fierce clashes broke out between Dhaka College students and adjacent New Market traders on Monday night last week. The fight dragged on the next day leaving deliveryman Nahid and New Market trader Morsalin dead and at least 50 people injured.

Four cases were lodged subsequently. Local BNP leader Advocate Mokbul Hossain was made the prime accused in one of the cases. He was sent on police remand.