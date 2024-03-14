All sailors at hijacked ship healthy, no ransom demand yet: Maritime affairs secy

The 23 Bangladeshi sailors on the hijacked MV Abdullah are safe and the first priority is to bring them back with the ship, Secretary of the Maritime Affairs Unit of the foreign ministry Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam said today (14 March).

Speaking to reporters at the ministry's office in the capital's Segunbagicha, he also said no ransom had yet been demanded.

"They [pirates] have not demanded any ransom from us yet, nor have they communicated anything about the ransom."

Khurshed Alam also said the ship did not take a high-risk route.

The pirates took over the ship and left for Somalia, anchoring near the country today, he said.

"The pirates haven't contacted us yet."

The secretary also said they had experience in this regard.

"A ship named Jahan Moni faced such an incident in 2010. After 100 days, we were able to bring back the ship with all the sailors."

He also added that when the Malaysian ship Al-Bedo fell into the hands of pirates, there were seven Bangladeshis, two Iranians, three Indians, two Pakistanis and five Sri Lankan sailors abroad, but the Malaysian owner did not take any responsibility.

"We worked throughout and after about three years and four months, we brought the Bangladeshi sailors back unharmed after negotiations with the Kenyan army.