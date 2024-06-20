All rivers in Moulvibazar flowing above danger level; 2 lakh people stranded

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 10:30 am

Related News

All rivers in Moulvibazar flowing above danger level; 2 lakh people stranded

UNB
20 June, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 10:30 am
An elderly woman is shifted to a safer place from a flooded area in Sylhet. The photo was taken last week at the Technical Road area in South Surma of the city. Photo: Debashish Debu
An elderly woman is shifted to a safer place from a flooded area in Sylhet. The photo was taken last week at the Technical Road area in South Surma of the city. Photo: Debashish Debu

Six of the seven upazilas in Moulvibazar have been inundated due to the incessant rains and onrush of water from upstream, leaving nearly two lakh people stranded.

All the rivers in the district have been flowing above the danger level, flooding 432 villages of 37 unions of Moulvibazar Sadar, Rajnagar, Kulaura, Juri, Baralekha and Srimangal upazilas of the district.

Most of the rural roads in the flood-affected areas are submerged and many parts of regional roads also went under water. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Houses and educational institutions are also flooded. Many were seen throwing sandbags on the embankment voluntarily to protect their homes.

Moulvibazar Water Development Board reported that the water of Manu River was 21 cm above the danger level in the Chandnighat area of the city, Kushiara River was 18 cm above the danger level at Sherpur point, Dhalai River was 5 cm above the danger level and Juri River was 202 cm above the danger level.

Urmi Binte Salam, deputy commissioner of Moulavibazar district, said that 432 villages of 6 upazilas of the district were flooded due to constant rains for the past few days.

A total of 98 shelters have been prepared to accommodate the people. So far 571 families at risk have moved to these shelters, she added.

"Around 825,256 people are stranded in 106 unions of the district," Sylhet district administration sources said on Wednesday (19 June) afternoon.

Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has left Sylhet district flooded as well, with more than 8 lakh people stranded.

Top News

Moulvibazar / Sylhet flood / Flood Affected People

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A recent study showed that a large earthquake could bring the risk of river flooding in Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An earthquake changed Padma's course 2,500 years ago. Can it happen again?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

1d | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

1d | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

13h | Videos
Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

51m | Videos
South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

16h | Videos
What the budget offers to common people

What the budget offers to common people

15h | Videos