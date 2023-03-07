All rescued from Gulistan blast area: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:39 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq said everyone has been rescued from the explosion at Gulistan's Alu Bazar area on Tuesday.

"The explosion in Gulistan has caused many casualties. The fire service has rescued all of them and brought them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," said the commissioner while visiting the emergency department of the hospital on Tuesday (7 March) evening.

"There are enough doctors here. They are treating the injured," he added.

In response to questions from reporters, he informed that the building where the explosion occurred was a commercial building.

"There were various sanitary items on the ground floor. Brac Bank was next to it. Besides, there were various commercial shops there," he said.

Golam Faruq further said that an investigation will be conducted to find out whether the explosion was a sabotage or an accident.

Gulistan blast / DMP Commissioner

