All ravaging red: Sitakunda depot fire from satellite

Satellite view using Zoom Earth over Chattogram's Sitakunda depot fire shows the area marked red due to the chemical flames.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm on Saturday (4 June) and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously.

Picture: Screengrab from Zoom Earth

Explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.

At least 34 people were killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured in the fire.

Firefighters are struggling to bring the massive fire under control.