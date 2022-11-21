All RAB units working to arrest escaped death-row militants: Commander Moin

All the units of elite crime busting agency Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are working to arrest two death-row militants, who have escaped from police custody at Dhaka court on Sunday, and their associates.

"We have already collected footages of CCTV cameras from lower court premises and adjacent areas, other data and evidences. We are continuing our intelligence activities as well in this regard," RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin told newsmen this noon.

The RAB official further said his agency is scrutinizing all previous crime patterns and footprints of Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, who have been whisked away by their partners in crimes by beating and spraying some chemical on the eyes of the law enforcers from Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena.

The two militants have been convicted and sentenced to death in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case. The government has declared total Taka 20 lakh bounty for people to help in arresting the two.