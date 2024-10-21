Hasina's resignation letter controversy: Here is what President says

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has urged the people to refrain from creating any further controversy surrounding the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

This appeal comes in light of a media campaign quoting the president, which has resulted in widespread confusion among citizens regarding the circumstances of Hasina's departure, according to a press release of the President's Press Wing on Monday (21 October).

The president clarified that all pertinent questions related to the resignation and departure from the country—prompted by a student-people revolution—were thoroughly addressed in Special Reference No-01/2024, as outlined in the Supreme Court's Appellate Division ruling on 8 August 2024.

The ruling also examined the dissolution of Parliament and the constitutional legitimacy of the current interim government.

According to Article 106 of the Constitution, the president sought the Supreme Court's opinion on these matters, which was duly provided by the Appellate Division.

In light of these developments, President Shahabuddin has called on all parties to respect the resolution of this matter and to avoid actions that could destabilise or embarrass the interim government.

This call for unity aims to foster stability during a crucial period in the nation's political landscape.

The issue came to light again after in a recent interview with Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, editor of The Daily Manab Zamin, President Shahabuddin mentioned that he heard Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as prime minister; however, he has no documentary evidence to confirm this, including any resignation letter.

He stated, "I have failed to obtain the resignation letter despite numerous attempts. Perhaps she did not get the time."

This conversation was published in the newspaper's political magazine, "Janatar Chokh," on Sunday.

Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India on 5 August amid an unprecedented mass uprising.