All preparations taken to face cyclone Mocha: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
13 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 05:14 pm

Related News

All preparations taken to face cyclone Mocha: PM Hasina

UNB
13 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 05:14 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said that the government has taken all necessary preparations to tackle cyclone Mocha.

"Cyclone Mocha is approaching . We've kept ready the cyclone centres and taken all types of preparation to tackle it," she said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 60th convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) as the chief guest on IEB premises.

Hasina said that electricity and gas supply will be shut in the cyclone-hit areas to save lives.

She said the move (shutting gas and electricity supply) would cause temporary sufferings but it would save the lives of people. "We will take and are taking such measures," she added.

Maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been advised to hoist danger signal No 10, as the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha - over east central Bay and adjoining area is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction.

The maritime ports Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist great danger signal number 8, and the maritime port of Mongla has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal number 4.

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha' is likely to cross Cox's Bazar-Myanmar's north coast by 6 pm on 14 May (Sunday), said a special bulletin of the Met Office.

Cox's Bazar and adjoining coastal areas will experience the peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm by this evening.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

2h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

3h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

44m | TBS Stories
Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

2h | TBS Stories
Commentator faces criticism for making lewd remarks about Bangladeshi women cricketer

Commentator faces criticism for making lewd remarks about Bangladeshi women cricketer

3h | TBS SPORTS
Huge funds on the stock market sidelines

Huge funds on the stock market sidelines

5h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh