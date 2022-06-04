All political parties to be invited to Padma Bridge inauguration: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said all political parties, including BNP, which opposed the construction of Padma Bridge, will be invited to the inaugural ceremony of the bridge.

"During the inaugural ceremony of Padma Bridge, we will not consider who favoured or opposed the construction of the bridge. We will even invite those who opposed it politically. We will send (invitation) letters to them," he said.

Quader, also ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary, said this while replying to a question from journalists after attending a certificate distribution ceremony at Brac Center in the city's Mohakhali area. Brac organised the function after the conclusion of a training programme for women vehicle drivers.

The minister said, "We have started preparations for 25 June. We will invite foreigners and the Country Director of the World Bank as well."

Responding to a question on whether BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia would get the invitation, Quader said as chief of BNP she is supposed to be invited since the party leaders will be invited along with all other opposition leaders.

"She (Khaleda) may also be invited if the legal procedure permits since she (Khaleda) is convicted by court," the AL leader said.

Speaking about the election and the BNP, Quader said BNP is a big party; AL wants them to come to the election.

"If you want a change in power, you have to take part in the election. But if you think that you will follow the path of assassination without taking part in the elections or if you think that you will assume state power through the conspiracy lanes by threatening to assassinate Sheikh Hasina, then this colorful dream will turn into a nightmare," he added.

Regarding BNP's criticism over price hike of essential commodities, the minister said some leaders of BNP are talking rubbish as they have gone crazy.

"They became crazy because they can't tolerate the Padma Bridge and Metrorail. They have never seen elevated expressways and bus rapid transit or constructed these in their lives," Quader said, adding that they are now suffering from toxic pain as Sheikh Hasina has done it.

World Bank Country Director to Bangladesh Mercy Miyang Tembon, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Chairman Md Tazul Islam addressed the certificate distribution ceremony as special guests with BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh in the chair.

The function titled 'Graduation of Women Drivers: A Step towards Road Safety' was informed that a total of 11 trainees, including 10 women and one transgender, took part in the 6th batch of training programme for women.

They took six-month training, including three-month resident and three-month apprentice, from Brac Driving Schools at Uttara, Ashkona and Niketan and got driving licenses from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).