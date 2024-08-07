All policemen asked to join duty by tomorrow evening: Newly appointed IGP

All the members of police have been asked to join duty within tomorrow (8 August) evening, said newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam.

"The excessive use of force by some ambitious officers has led to a tragic loss of lives, both among civilians and law enforcement. Their failure to de-escalate situations and adhere to crowd control protocols has exacerbated the human rights crisis," he said at a press briefing today (7 August).

"We apologise for failing to fulfill our duties professionally during the movement," he said.

The IGP also announced the initiation of police reforms aimed at transforming the force into a more citizen-centric force.

"All police officers are requested to refrain from posting or sharing any content on social media or other platforms that could damage the reputation of the force," he added.

The IGP initially declined to take questions at the press briefing but was eventually pressured into answering the journalists.

When asked about the whereabouts of officers involved in using excessive force, he responded that disciplinary actions are being taken in accordance with the law.

Pressed further on whether these officers would face criminal charges, he stated that due procedures would be followed.

