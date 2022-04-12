All Pahela Baishakh events must end by 2pm: DMP

All outdoor programmes marking Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla calendar, must conclude by 2pm on 14 April, Md Shafiqul Islam, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said on Tuesday.

Entrance points to programmes at Ramna and adjacent areas will be closed to the public by 1pm on the day, he said, adding that the decision was made so people can go home in time for Iftar.

The DMP chief issued the instructions after inspecting security arrangements for the Bangla New Year 1429 celebrations at Ramna Batamul, the main venue for these celebrations in the capital.

He said this year's Pahela Baishakh celebration will be a bit different from other years because of Ramadan. There will be no food stalls at the fair at Ramna Batamul. There will also be no traditional arrangements for "Panta Bhat" or cooked rice soaked and fermented in water.

Celebrations marking Pahela Baishakh have remained suspended for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Chhayanaut has been asked to end their celebration programmes by 11am and other event organisers have been asked to wind up the fair at Ramna by 2pm so that people can easily go home before Iftar.

The DMP commissioner said to attend the Mangal Shobhajatra, people will have to undergo checking and law enforcement agencies will ensure no one joins the procession midway.

He said, "Anyone can suddenly enter from outside and sabotage the event, so we will search everyone before letting them enter the procession."

The DMP will set up several check posts at Ramna Park, Suhrawardy Udyan, TSC, Dhaka University, and some other points in the area on the day.

"All visitors must enter the fair through check posts. No vehicles will be allowed in the area. Swat and bomb disposal teams will be deployed in the area as well. The security arrangements will be further bolstered by security cameras and watchtowers installed around the fair venue," Commissioner Shafiqul said.

The DMP commissioner also said the security force has received important information about militants from friendly states.

"They fear that militant activity has increased in our subcontinent, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. With that in mind, we have taken security measures for the Pahela Baishakh celebration," he said.

Asked if there was any threat of sabotage or attack on Pahela Baishakh, he said, "We are not expecting anything bad to happen."

However, he added, "We have recently noticed some extremist organisations active in the Dhaka University area. Because of that, we have taken extra security measures on the first of Baishakh.

But, the police commissioner did not rule out all probability of an attack.

"There is no scope to say that nothing will happen. It's hard to make promises of that kind for an event where millions of people gather. There is no way to be sure that a self-radicalised person carrying a knife or blade will not attack."