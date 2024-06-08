All organs of state must work for stabilising rule of law: Law minister

All organs of the state will have to work with a cooperative attitude and consensus to establish the rule of law, justice and democracy, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Advocate Anisul Huq said today (8 June).

He said this while addressing the 'International Conference on Judiciary Across the Borders' programme at the Supreme Court Auditorium in the capital, as the chief guest.

The minister advocated that the government always believes in the freedom of the judiciary division and is keen to ensure professional facilities and freedom of judges in conducting judiciary.

"The country's national progress is well-established on the basis of justice, democracy and the rule of law and the current government is committed to the principles," he said.

The Sheikh Hasina government has relentlessly been working hard to establish the rule of law in the light of the constitution scripted by Bangabandhu, the minister said, adding that as a result the rule of the law has been established in almost all sectors and the judges have been discharging their duties with freedom and honesty.

Addressing several facilities taken by the government for the judges, he said that the judiciary division has been working with efficiency and effectiveness to ensure justice for the citizens.

He also put forward the importance of smart judiciary division for ensuring justice, several rights including democratic, socio-economic and cultural.

Chaired by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Nepalese Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, Bangladesh's Appellate Division Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Bhutan's High Court Justice Lobzang Rinzin Yargay, Chittagong University's Law Faculty member Prof Md Zakir Hossain and Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association President Barrister AH Mahbub Uddin Khokan, among others spoke on the occasion.