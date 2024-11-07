All nationalist forces must unite with 7 November spirit: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today (7 November) said it is essential to unite all nationalist forces in the spirit of 7 November to ensure the progress of democracy and protect the country's independence and sovereignty.

He said this in a message on his verified Facebook post, marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day today.

Greeting the countrymen on the occasion of the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, Tarique said, 7 November is a historic and unforgettable day for the nation.

On this day in 1975, the sepoys (soldiers)-people imbued with patriotism—took to the streets with an unprecedented pledge to protect the country's independence and revive the lost democracy, he said, adding that's why the historic revolution of 7 November is very momentous.

Mentioning that after the country's independence, the then-ruling forces became a threat to the independence and sovereignty of the country through lawlessness and political chaos for their own interests, he said, "They started anti-democratic activities only to make their power everlasting."

Tarique said that is why democracy was obstructed by forming a one-party Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BAKSAL), preventing people's freedom of speech and expression.

A dark shadow of unrest and despair descended on the country through one-party rule during that time, he said, adding that the Bakshali government took away the rights of the people in an extremely undemocratic and fascist manner.

He said during that extreme crisis on 3 November 1975, the evil forces imprisoned Ziaur Rahman, who declared the country's independence, in the cantonment with his family.

In this anarchic situation, on 7 November, fearless soldiers and people took to the streets to protect the freedom of the nation and later Ziaur Rahman was freed, he added.

The Acting Chairman of BNP further said the independence and sovereignty of the country became stronger under the leadership of President Ziaur Rahman and the journey of multi-party democracy began.

He said that the local followers of the hegemonic power brutally killed President Ziaur Rahman in Chattogram circuit house in 1981, considering him a thorn in their evil path.

Despite Zia's martyrdom, people are still united and determined to protect the country's freedom and democracy, he said.

Tarique said Awami fascists, with its foreign powers, forcibly grabbed the state power for about 16 years.

Due to their knee-jerk policy, the country's sovereignty was getting weaker day by day, he said, adding that reckless activities were carried out during the AL regime to control politics, economy, and culture.

They established a terrible regime of forced disappearances, murders, and extrajudicial killings by brutally suppressing the leaders and workers who fought for democracy.

He said Begum Khaleda Zia, who is the symbol of democracy, was not released for many years due to this continued torture.

On 5 August, the fascists were forced to flee the country through the student-led mass uprising, he added, saying, "The path of emancipation of democracy among people has widened."

Tarique said the fundamental requirements of democracy, including free and fair elections and basic rights of the people, must be ensured.

He said there was an unhindered attack on the country's culture, tradition, and language due to the knee-jerk policy of the fascist Awami League.