All kinds of social gatherings must stop: Zahid Maleque

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 09:07 pm

DCs should make sure that these actions are carried out properly, he says

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque said all social events, including weddings, have to stop under the 11-point restrictions announced by the government to control the spread of coronavirus.

He made the statement speaking to reporters at a briefing after the Deputy Commissioner's Conference where DCs met with the health ministry and the foreign ministry on Thursday (20 January) afternoon.

The health minister said, "All types of events, including weddings, and other social events should be stopped now, with screening at land ports, sea ports, and airports. They [DCs] should make sure that these actions are carried out properly. They have also been directed to make sure no one gets out of quarantine and infects others."

On the matter of narcotics, he said, "Drugs have increased in our country and drugs are available everywhere now. This is increasing health risks with different types of drugs coming to the country from abroad. I have asked the DCs to increase surveillance on drugs like ice and yaba."

The health minister also said, "The DCs should take care so that industries do not pollute rivers, canals, and beels. Those using this water are suffering from various diseases.

"They wanted hospitals at the divisional level and we have already started construction of hospitals at the divisional level. A few days ago, the prime minister inaugurated the hospitals. Each hospital has 450 beds where cancer, kidney diseases, and heart problems will be treated."

He added, "We plan to build more hospitals like this where treatment will be provided in areas such as neuroscience, orthopedics, mental health and skin care.

"Covid-19 must be brought under control for the country to be economically stable. Coronavirus was under control and it must be brought under control again."

