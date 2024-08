All international, domestic flights at Dhaka airport continue uninterrupted

All international and domestic flights at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka are operating without any disruption.

"A total of 73 departures and 73 arrivals of international flights, in total 146 international flights are operating today (3 August)," said HSIA Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam in a statement sent to the media this afternoon.

"Additionally, there are 54 departures and 54 arrivals of domestic flights, in total 108 domestic flights operating today," he added.

No international or domestic flights have been cancelled yet, reads the statement.