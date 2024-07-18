All India Students' Association expresses solidarity with quota protesters in Bangladesh

“When thousands of students hit the universities and the streets of Bangladesh demanding a complete strike down of the discriminatory quota system in government jobs, they were met with violent state repression," it said.

All India Students&#039; Association (AISA). Photo: Facebook
All India Students' Association (AISA). Photo: Facebook

All India Students' Association, a left wing student organisation in India, has expressed solidarity with the students protesting the quota system in government jobs in Bangladesh.

"We stand in absolute solidarity with the fighting students and youth of Bangladesh, especially the student leaders of Socialist Students' Front, who are being hounded and arrested, in their just demand to strike down discriminatory employment policy, in ensuring dignified and secure employment," the student organisation said in a statement yesterday (17 July).

"When thousands of students hit the universities and the streets of Bangladesh demanding a complete strike down of the discriminatory quota system in government jobs, they were met with violent state repression, not just by the police, but also the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party Awami League, who have attacked students with rods, sticks and rocks," it said.

"The students and youth are protesting against a job quota system that allows for 30% reservation in government jobs, for the children of freedom fighters of the 1971 war of independence. While there are reservations for women, indigenous communities, people with disabilities and others, the students are specifically opposing the quota for children of war veterans, terming it to be discriminatory and not based on merit.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrogantly labelled those opposing the quota as 'razakar' – a term used for those who allegedly collaborated with the Pakistani army during the 1971 war – which prompted more widespread protests," it added.

"The lack of dignified jobs and unemployment resonates with the students and youth of India, who too are facing unprecedented challenges such as unemployment, lack of recruitment, paper leaks, massive privatisation, contractualisation of jobs, sale of PSUs, among others," it further added.

