All govt primary schools will remain closed until further notice
Earlier, the ministry closed all primary schools on 16 July due to violence centering the quota reform protests
All government primary schools across the country, which were scheduled to open on Sunday, will remain closed until further notice.
Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, confirmed the development.
