All friends and partners of Bangladesh want to see a quick resolution of present situation: Whiteley

UNB
18 July, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 12:39 am
A file photo of Charles Whiteley. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Charles Whiteley. Photo: UNB

All friends and partners of Bangladesh want to see a quick resolution of the present situation and the avoidance of further violence and bloodshed, outgoing Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley said yesterday (17 July).

He shared his brief remarks on his social media handle.

"This week, I have met many talented Bangladeshi students," he said, adding that next week, they will gather all Bangladeshi Erasmus scholars before they head to Europe for their studies.

