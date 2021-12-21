All freedom fighters will be given identity cards by 26 March : Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 06:34 pm

Related News

All freedom fighters will be given identity cards by 26 March : Minister

The identity cards will have the most modern security system in the world and the tender process for this purpose has already been completed, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque added

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 06:34 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said that all the freedom fighters will be given identity cards by 26 March of next year.

He said this while addressing a discussion meeting organised by the Bangladesh Retired Government Employees Welfare Association on the occasion of Victory Day-2021 at Dhanmondi in the capital on Tuesday (21 December), said a press release. 

The identity cards will have the most modern security system in the world and the tender process for this purpose has already been completed, he added. 

He said the government has increased the allowance of freedom fighters to Tk20,000. They will get free treatment in any government hospital in the country.

The government is making all arrangements so that the heroic freedom fighters can lead a dignified life, the minister added. 

"All the indigent freedom fighters will be given houses. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allocated Tk4,200 crore," AKM Mozammel Haque said. 

"The Liberation War Affairs Minister said, the government is constructing graves of martyred and dead heroic freedom fighters at district, upazila and union level in the same design. The final list of freedom fighters has been prepared. Besides, freedom fighter complexes have been set up in every district and 401 upazilas of the country,"the minister further added. 

Bangladesh Retired Government Employees Welfare Association President Kazi Reazul Haque, Secretary-General Abu Alam  were present during the event. 

Top News

freedom fighters / Liberation War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

6h | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

8h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

10h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

4h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

4h | Videos
Solar desalination project shows promise in the coast

Solar desalination project shows promise in the coast

4h | Videos
New street food item in Dhaka

New street food item in Dhaka

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 