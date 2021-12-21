All freedom fighters will be given identity cards by 26 March : Minister

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said that all the freedom fighters will be given identity cards by 26 March of next year.

He said this while addressing a discussion meeting organised by the Bangladesh Retired Government Employees Welfare Association on the occasion of Victory Day-2021 at Dhanmondi in the capital on Tuesday (21 December), said a press release.

The identity cards will have the most modern security system in the world and the tender process for this purpose has already been completed, he added.

He said the government has increased the allowance of freedom fighters to Tk20,000. They will get free treatment in any government hospital in the country.

The government is making all arrangements so that the heroic freedom fighters can lead a dignified life, the minister added.

"All the indigent freedom fighters will be given houses. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allocated Tk4,200 crore," AKM Mozammel Haque said.

"The Liberation War Affairs Minister said, the government is constructing graves of martyred and dead heroic freedom fighters at district, upazila and union level in the same design. The final list of freedom fighters has been prepared. Besides, freedom fighter complexes have been set up in every district and 401 upazilas of the country,"the minister further added.

Bangladesh Retired Government Employees Welfare Association President Kazi Reazul Haque, Secretary-General Abu Alam were present during the event.