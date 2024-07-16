All freedom fighters irrespective of party affiliation must be respected: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
16 July, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 02:57 pm

All freedom fighters irrespective of party affiliation must be respected: PM Hasina

Hasina said that the father of the nation wanted to build a society free from exploitation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said valiant freedom fighters should always be accorded the highest respect irrespective of party affiliation.

The prime minister said this while speaking at the programme marking the distribution of Prime Minister Fellowship 2024-25 among the recipients at her office.

She said that it should be always kept in mind that they are the valiant freedom fighters.

"Abandoning the dream of their own life, leaving behind their families, parents and everything, they joined the war with whatever they had responding to the call of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she aaid.

She mentioned that country's victory was achieved through their sacrifice.

"Therefore, they should always be given the highest respect," she added.

Hasina said that she knew that many of the freedom fighters may not have the support for her party, may have moved to other parties or may have many things.

"Wherever they go, it doesn't matter to me. It is important to me that they sacrificed everything, their lives, their blood and many were maimed to make this country free and victorious," she said.

She also mentioned that freedom fighters defeated the enemy and brought victory.

"So in that case, I think, their honour will be the highest," she added.

The prime minister said that many freedom fighters might not agree to her opinion, they might not agree with her party, but still they are freedom fighters. "Everyone is respected to me. And we want the people of this country to give them that honour for ages."

The prime minister said that once the freedom fighters were neglected.

"Since my assumption of power, I have given them every kind of support and they can proudly say that I am a freedom fighter," she stated.

Hasina said that the father of the nation wanted to build a society free from exploitation. He wanted to create a hunger-free, poverty-free society.

"Keeping that in mind, people from all walks of life in our country.. no one will be neglected," she said.

She said that the country has minorities, differently abled people, autistic. The government is sympathetic to all of them.

"We are paying special attention to ensure that they get all the facilities of the society, that they do not fall behind," she said.

