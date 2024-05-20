All female Bangladeshi robotics team wins gold in global science competition WSEEC

An all-female robotics team from Bangladesh won the gold medal at the 2024 World Science, Environment, and Engineering Competition (WSEEC) in Jakarta, Indonesia yesterday (19 May).

The team, Code Black, was formed with Jannatul Ferdous Fabin (team leader), Nusrat Zahan Sinha (team management), Nosrat Jahan Nowrin (hardware), Saniea Islam Sara (software), and Tahia Rahman (project manager).

Team Code Black has been participating in various international robotics competitions since its inception in 2021. They are working to develop tech products for agriculture in their robotics research lab at Banasree, Rampura.

They won the medal for their rescue robot, named Prohori, designed for disaster response and search-and-rescue operations.

Team Code Black's rescue robot Prohori. Photo: Collected

With cutting-edge image processing and AI, it can analyze visual data in real time, identify survivors, evaluate hazardous conditions, and navigate complex environments with unmatched precision.

The robot was designed taking inspiration from the book "Nakshi Kanthar Math" by Jasimuddin, reads a Facebook post of the team.

WSEEC is an annual multinational innovation competition in the fields of General Science, Environment and Engineering with participants from elementary-university levels. More specifically, this competition covers the following fields: Mathematics, Energy and Engineering, Physics, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Environment and Technology.

