All except 5 police stations resume operations across the country

Operations resumed at 634 out of 639 police stations across the country today (13 August), according to the Police Headquarters.

All 110 police stations in the metropolitan areas have resumed operations while 524 out of 529 district police stations have resumed activities, the Police Headquarters said in a statement.

As five police stations were completely damaged and all necessary logistics, furniture and other equipment were destroyed, it was not possible to start operations, reads the statement.

It will be possible to start the activities at these five police stations within the next two to three days, it added.