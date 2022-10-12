All encroachers have to vacate canals: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has said whoever the encroacher may be, all must vacate the illegally occupied canal areas.

"Name does not matter to us. You have noticed that there is a 10-storey building here. Demolition will begin today. I will visit again next Wednesday. We hope that the part (of the illegal building) that is built over the canal or river will not remain," he said Wednesday (12 October).

Taposh was speaking to the media after inaugurating the delimitation programme of the original Buriganga channel in the area adjacent to the Kalu Nagar Sluice Gate.

Stating that this demarcation process is being conducted along with all the government agencies related to Old Buriganga channel, the mayor said, "We have already started excavation work. From today we are fully involved with our district administration, Water Development Board, together with BIWTA, our property division and other organisations to measure the boundaries."

The Dhaka South mayor further said the installation of permanent boundary pillars will start Wednesday.

In coordination with Old Buriganga's CS and other designs, Dhaka South City Corporation is reclaiming the river basin or river border, Taposh added.

"Based on that, we will evict all illegal occupants. By creating a river basin and proper river course there, we will create an aesthetic environment along it. So that people can walk and ride bicycles. We will establish public spaces so that people can enjoy the river," said the Dhaka South Mayor.