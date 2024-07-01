All divisions to experience rain till tomorrow morning

Those who live day to day like rickshaw pullers work in rain or sun. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate and moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours from 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at different places over the country," said a weather bulletin this morning.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over the North Bay, it added.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

However, in an extended weather outlook for the next 72 hours, the bulletin predicted that the rainfall activity may likely to continue.

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was 33.8 degrees Celsius at Jashore, while today's minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours from 6am today was recorded at 108 mm in Bandarban.

The sun sets at 6:50pm today and rises at 5:15 am tomorrow in the capital.

