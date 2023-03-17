All Ctg oxygen plants to remain closed Friday protesting harassment of Seema Oxygen Plant's MD

The Bangladesh Ship Breakers Association (BSBA) on Thursday announced to keep all oxygen plants in Chattogram closed for Friday protesting the harassment of Seema Oxygen Plant's Managing Director Md Parvez Uddin Santu.

BSBA President Mohammad Abu Taher announced the programme at a protest meeting on Thursday.

"Owners of all oxygen plants in Chattogram announced to observe the shutdown on Friday protesting the harassment of Santu by the police," he said.

He said the country's business community felt ashamed of the incident of producing Chattogram-based Seema Oxygen Plant's MD Santu before the court by tying with a rope.

The BSBA will form a human chain in front of Chattogram Press Club on Saturday demanding the release of Santu and action against accused police personnel involved with the harassment, he said.

President Taher threatened that they would shut down all shipbreaking yards unless their demands are met within the stipulated time.

On March 4, a massive cylinder explosion and fire at the Seema Oxygen Plant in the Kadam Rasul area of the Bhatiari union of Sitakunda left seven people dead and 30 others wounded.

Rokeya Begum, the wife of Abdul Quader who died in the explosion, filed the case against 16 people, including three brothers, who own the oxygen plant.

Police arrested Santu involving the case on March 4.

A Chattogram court granted a one-day remand to him on Wednesday.