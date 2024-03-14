All crew members are safe on the hijacked vessel: KSRM Group's media consultant

MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi cargo vessel, that was hijacked by a group of Somali pirates was around 150 nautical miles off the Somalian coast till Wednesday evening.

"And the ship will reach the Somalia anchorage by tomorrow morning," Mizanul Islam, media consultant of KSRM Group, told UNB.

"All the crew members are safe and sound now on the hijacked vessel," he added.

On Tuesday, the ship, carrying coal from Mozambique's Maputo port to Al Hamriyah Port in the UAE, was attacked around noon.

MV Abdullah is owned by SR Shipping Lines – a sister company of Chattogram-based Kabir Steel and Rerolling Mill (KSRM) Group.

All crew members are being held hostage by the pirates, said KSRM's media adviser Mizanul Islam.