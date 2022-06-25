All credit for Padma bridge goes to PM Hasina: Obaidul Quader

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the Padma Bridge should have been named after the ruling party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina because it came true only because of her initiative and courage.

"You (Sheikh Hasina) did not want to take any credit for the Padma bridge but the entire nation knows that it would have been impossible to build one without the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," he said addressing the Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony Saturday (25 June). 

"Any name written on a paper fades away with time. But once someone cements their place into the heart of millions, people remember them for eternity," Obaidul said.

The Roads and Transport Minister noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cemented her place into the heart of the Bangladeshi people by making the dream of Padma Bridge a reality, just like her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib.

Highlighting Sheikh Hasina's hard work to build the bridge, Quader said, "The Padma Bridge would still have remained a far-fetched dream due to a lack of funds if Sheikh Hasina had not intervened."

He was talking at the inauguration ceremony of Padma bridge.

Obaidul Quader said that the entire Bangabandhu family was falsely blamed for corruption surrounding the bridge.

He said that the Prime Minister defeated all the national and international conspirators by building the Padma bridge with own funding.

During this time, Quader also thanked the residents on both sides of the Padma who sacrificed their lands for the dream structure.

Quader also expressed his gratitude towards the engineers who worked relentlessly in building the Padma bridge.

Padma Bridge / Obaidul Quader

