All of Cox's Bazar city coming under CCTV surveillance

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:08 pm

Related News

All of Cox's Bazar city coming under CCTV surveillance

Installation works of more than 250 cameras under four organisations have already begun.

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:08 pm
CCTV camera footages on monitors in the control room of district police on 14 September 2023. Photo: TBS
CCTV camera footages on monitors in the control room of district police on 14 September 2023. Photo: TBS

Authorities are working to bring all of Cox's Bazar, where some of the most popular tourist attractions of the country are located, under CCTV camera surveillance in a bid to make the city completely safe.

These CCTV cameras are being installed separately under the Cox's Bazar district police, tourist police, Cox's Bazar Development Authority and Cox's Bazar municipality, according officials familiar with the matter. 

Installation works of more than 250 cameras under four organisations have already begun. Of these, 78 cameras have already been installed, Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzul Islam told The Business Standard.

"Cox's Bazar district and tourist police are constantly monitoring these cameras from the control room," he said. 

Mahfuzul also said the Cox's Bazar Development Authority has started installation of cameras in all 106 points under their jurisdiction.

"All the cameras will be installed within a month. Around 75 cameras are to be installed on behalf of the Cox's Bazar municipality. Of these, installation of 25 is complete. Apart from this, the tourist police have installed cameras at tourist spots.

"The control rights of all cameras have been given to the district police. It will be easier for the police to take action against everything, including crime, by monitoring the cameras from the control room."

Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Md Rafiqul Islam told TBS, Cox's Bazar district police have installed 54 CCTV cameras at 54 points a long time ago. 

"Of those, 19 cameras are out of operation due to natural and mechanical issues. Another 35 cameras are operational. There is a separate room in the police superintendent's office to control these cameras where three officers are monitoring them round the clock."

Cox's Bazar Development Authority Chairman Mohammad Nurul Absar said, "The work of installing CCTV cameras is going on in all the roads which are under the development authority. The installation of these cameras will be completed soon. Control of the cameras will be given to the police."

Mayor of Cox's Bazar municipality Mahabubur Rahman Chowdhury said around 25 CCTV cameras have already been installed at 25 points in the municipality – the control of which is given to the police. Installation of 50 more cameras will be completed within the next month.

Besides, the city's tourist police installed 18 CCTV cameras in various tourist spots, including the beach.

Top News

Cox's Bazar / Bangladesh / CCTV / surveillance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

9h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

9h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

2h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

6h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

20h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

23h | TBS Stories