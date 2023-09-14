All of Cox's Bazar city coming under CCTV surveillance

CCTV camera footages on monitors in the control room of district police on 14 September 2023. Photo: TBS

Authorities are working to bring all of Cox's Bazar, where some of the most popular tourist attractions of the country are located, under CCTV camera surveillance in a bid to make the city completely safe.

These CCTV cameras are being installed separately under the Cox's Bazar district police, tourist police, Cox's Bazar Development Authority and Cox's Bazar municipality, according officials familiar with the matter.

Installation works of more than 250 cameras under four organisations have already begun. Of these, 78 cameras have already been installed, Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzul Islam told The Business Standard.

"Cox's Bazar district and tourist police are constantly monitoring these cameras from the control room," he said.

Mahfuzul also said the Cox's Bazar Development Authority has started installation of cameras in all 106 points under their jurisdiction.

"All the cameras will be installed within a month. Around 75 cameras are to be installed on behalf of the Cox's Bazar municipality. Of these, installation of 25 is complete. Apart from this, the tourist police have installed cameras at tourist spots.

"The control rights of all cameras have been given to the district police. It will be easier for the police to take action against everything, including crime, by monitoring the cameras from the control room."

Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Md Rafiqul Islam told TBS, Cox's Bazar district police have installed 54 CCTV cameras at 54 points a long time ago.

"Of those, 19 cameras are out of operation due to natural and mechanical issues. Another 35 cameras are operational. There is a separate room in the police superintendent's office to control these cameras where three officers are monitoring them round the clock."

Cox's Bazar Development Authority Chairman Mohammad Nurul Absar said, "The work of installing CCTV cameras is going on in all the roads which are under the development authority. The installation of these cameras will be completed soon. Control of the cameras will be given to the police."

Mayor of Cox's Bazar municipality Mahabubur Rahman Chowdhury said around 25 CCTV cameras have already been installed at 25 points in the municipality – the control of which is given to the police. Installation of 50 more cameras will be completed within the next month.

Besides, the city's tourist police installed 18 CCTV cameras in various tourist spots, including the beach.