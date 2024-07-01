All communities live in harmony in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
01 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 06:45 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured the Dawoodi Bohra community, a religious denomination of Shia Muslims, that they will live peacefully like other communities in Bangladesh. 

"All will live together in Bangladesh regardless of caste and religion," she said when a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra community called on her at her office today (1 July).

President Of Bohra Community Quaid Johar Ujjainwala led the four-member delegation.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the reporters after the call on.

The premier also assured them of all kinds of assistance.

The delegation praised the prime minister's leadership in promoting communal harmony, security, socio-economic development and progress in Bangladesh. 

At the same time, they highlighted Sheikh Hasina's contribution to people's welfare.

They presented a handmade portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a picture of their community leader Shaikh Taherbhai with former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The followers of Dawoodi Bohra community are spread all over the world. The number of followers of this community in Bangladesh is about 1200. They mainly live in Chattogram and Old Dhaka. Their leader is Syedena Mufaddal Saifuddin.
 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

