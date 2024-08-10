All attacked Hindus in Sylhet are AL leaders: Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council

All the affected Hindus in Sylhet, whose houses were attacked and vandalised after the fall of Awami League government, are Awami League leaders, according to the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council.

On condition of anonymity, a top leader of the Sylhet district branch of the council said, "As far as I know, no ordinary Hindu has been affected in Sylhet so far. All those affected are Awami League leaders."

Since the afternoon of 5 August, rumours of attacks on various temples were spread in Sylhet. But no such attacks could be verified.

However, due to the news of attacks on Hindus in different parts of the country, panic has gripped among the Hindus of Sylhet. Many businesses belonging to Hindus have remained closed since 5 August, our correspondent reported from the spot.

Meanwhile, various political parties, including the BNP, as well as general students are staying vigilant and raising awareness for the security of Hindu temples and homes. Some are also visiting temples to reassure Hindu religious leaders of their safety.