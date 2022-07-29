Alesha Mart victims demand forming committee to refund dues

Customers of e-commerce company Alesha Mart, who have not received any products even after a year of ordering, have asked the commerce ministry to form a committee along with other concerned authorities to force the platform's owner Manjurul Alam Sikder to refund the customers.

Alesha Mart Customer Association made the demand by organising a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital on Friday (29 July).

At that time, they raised several other demands including immediate refund of their dues, ban on foreign travel of Alesha Mart chairman and his family, replacement of expired cheques, resumption of closed call centres and ensuring quality services, confiscation of assets of the chairman if he doesn't give refunds, and refund arrears by publishing a list of those who did receive their products.

The e-commerce firm owes customers TK300 crore, while it could so far refund only Tk12 crore on its own. However, the beleaguered company has no more money in its hands to refund others.

To resolve the crisis, Alesha Chairman Manjurul Alam Sikder wanted several times to sell the company's shares. Besides, the company tried to avail bank loans but failed.

The central bank found at least 56 accounts of Alesha Mart with different banks, in which customers deposited TK2,001 crore. On the other hand, Alesha withdrew Tk1,999 crore from the accounts.