AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (18 February) urged BNP to forget about caretaker government system as the AL will not budge an inch from the constitution.

"BNP will have to forget about the caretaker government system as it will never return the country," he told a peace rally arranged by Dhaka City South AL at Bangabandhu Avenue here in protest against BNP-Jamaat's terrorism and anarchy.

Castigating BNP's street march programme, Quader said AL is not holding any counter programme rather it will stay on street round the year.

"Awami League never fears BNP. We fear their arson terrorist acts. So, we will stay on street to safeguard the people," he said.

The AL general secretary said, "It cannot be said that we will not let anyone march on streets as streets are of all. We will stay on the streets for the people's interest."

BNP is again hatching conspiracy to carry out arson terrorism and militant acts, he said.

He said BNP is an ally of communal evil force so they have no right to go to power.

Quader said there will be no benefit by holding street march along with evil forces. Though leaders are increasing in BNP's street march, workers are decreasing in their programme, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, AL Presidium Member Advocate Qamrul Islam urged BNP to take part in the next polls if it wants to go to power.

BNP will not be allowed to make election manipulation through conspiracy any more, he said.

He said BNP will not get any benefit by going to foreigners.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, once Bangladesh was identified as a failed state but now Bangladesh has been established as a country of development and progress during the tenure of the AL government.

He said few political parties are creating anarchy by taking programmes to the streets to thwart the country's development spree.

The evil force is always acting against the people of the country, he said.

AL Presidium Member Mofazzl Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Dhaka City South AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir addressed the rally, among others.

Dhaka City South AL acting President Nurul Amin Ruhul chaired it.