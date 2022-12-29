AL to take action against 'internal conflicts' causing candidate to lose security deposit in Rangpur polls: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said organisational measures will be taken within a week against supposed internal conflicts that led the Awami League-nominated mayoral candidate for Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia to lose her security deposit.

"I believe there were some internal conflicts during the polls. Otherwise, there would not be such a gap [in vote count]," said the minister while talking to reporters in the conference room of the Secretariat Thursday (29 December).

Awami League-nominated mayoral candidate for Rangpur City Corporation Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia and the party's rebel candidate Latifur Rahman lost their security deposits as both of them failed to secure a minimum number of votes – required for saving the deposit – in the polls held last Tuesday.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said many people assumed the candidate with the "plough" symbol will become mayor, and the one with the "boat" symbol will hold the second position. But Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia lost her security deposit by coming in fourth.

He said, "We are taking organisational measures regarding any underlying issue at the Rangpur City elections within a week. As Rangpur is under the influence of Ershad Saheb (founder and former president of Jatiya Party), and Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa (Jatiya Party candidate) is popular there, we did not interfere in the polls whatsoever."

"This is a local government election. Various aspects are at play here. The Jatiya Party candidate was leading with public support. So, I believe there were some issues. Otherwise, such a gap in vote count does not add up."

"We already knew the Jatiya Party candidate was far ahead in the polls. Yet, we did not try to force ourselves just because we were behind. So, from that point of view, I believe democracy has won."

Hosne Ara got only 22,306 votes and Latifur Rahman 33,883 votes out of the total 2.8 lakh votes cast in the third election to the Rangpur City Corporation elections. Each mayoral candidate was required to have at least 35,122 votes or one-eighth of the total cast to save their deposited Tk20,000 with the Election Commission, according to the city corporation election rules.