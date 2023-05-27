AL sends footage, letter to US State Secy 'exposing' BNP's threats to obstruct national polls

Awami League's Central Executive Committee Member Mohammad A Arafat claimed to have sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to take action against BNP leaders for their statements aimed at obstructing the forthcoming national election.

On 26 May, Arafat shared the letter's contents on his verified Facebook page.

Below is the full text of the letter…

Dear Secretary Blinken

CC: Victoria Nuland, Donald Lu

Hope this message finds you well. According to the Visa policy that you announced recently (and the letter that you sent to the FM of Bangladesh) where you clearly mentioned, "This policy supports Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stated commitment to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh and allows the United State to act when Bangladeshi citizen or officials from all political parties undermine this critical pillar of democracy."

Here I am attaching some video footages where you can see some of the top BNP leaders making an open declaration to obstruct the upcoming national election in Bangladesh. I hope your Visa policy will apply to these people as well.

Best,

Mohammad A. Arafat

Member, Central Executive Committee,

Bangladesh Awami League