AL rally: Traffic movement to be restricted on parts of Dhaka today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 02:52 pm

Related News

AL rally: Traffic movement to be restricted on parts of Dhaka today

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 02:52 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Road diversions will be used today to limit vehicle movement on roads surrounding Suhrawardy Udyan, due to the Awami League's (AL) rally on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day.

The areas where traffic diversion will be in placed are: Kataban Crossing, Hotel InterContinental Crossing, Matsya Bhaban Crossing, Doel Chattar Crossing, DU Medical Centre Crossing, Jagannath Hall Crossing, DU Sculpture Crossing and DU VC Bunglow Crossing until the rally ends, Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said a notice yesterday (9 January). 

The DMP Traffic division requested the city dwellers to use alternative roads avoiding travelling in those areas surrounding the rally venue. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Monday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced that the party will hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day on 10 January at 2:30pm. 

He added that AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally.
 

Top News

Awami League / Rally / Traffic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

2h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

2h | Pursuit
File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan: The voice stops but the music goes on

3h | Features
TBS Illustration

Second-hand online subscriptions are surging. But should you get one?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

23m | Videos
When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

3h | Videos
Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

19h | Videos
Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

17h | Videos