AL rally to commemorate Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day begins

The public rally organised by the Awami League to commemorate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day has begun.

The rally began at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan at around 3:30pm on Wednesday (10 January).

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the public meeting.

A large stage has been constructed on the east side of the lake in Suhrawardy Udyan for the rally.

Advocate Kamrul Islam, a member of the presidium of the AL, has already appeared on the stage.

Colonel (Retd.) Faruk Khan, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak MP, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif MP, AFM Bahauddin Nasim MP among other leaders are present at the rally.

AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap moderating the programme.

Party activists started gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan from 12pm to participate in the rally.

Apart from Dhaka, leaders and activists from outside the capital also joining the programme.

Meanwhile, roads have been diverted to limit vehicle movement on roads surrounding Suhrawardy Udyan because of the rally.

The areas where traffic diversion has been placed are: Kataban Crossing, Hotel InterContinental Crossing, Matsya Bhaban Crossing, Doel Chattar Crossing, DU Medical Centre Crossing, Jagannath Hall Crossing, DU Sculpture Crossing and DU VC Bunglow Crossing until the rally ends, Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said a notice yesterday (9 January).

The DMP Traffic division requested the city dwellers to use alternative roads avoiding travelling in those areas surrounding the rally venue.

On Monday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced that the party will hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day on 10 January at 2:30pm.

He added that AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally.