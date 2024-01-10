AL rally to commemorate Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day begins

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 03:51 pm

Related News

AL rally to commemorate Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day begins

The rally began at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan at around 3:30pm on Wednesday

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 03:51 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League

The public rally organised by the Awami League to commemorate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day has begun.

The rally began at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan at around 3:30pm on Wednesday (10 January).

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the public meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A large stage has been constructed on the east side of the lake in Suhrawardy Udyan for the rally.

Advocate Kamrul Islam, a member of the presidium of the AL, has already appeared on the stage.

Colonel (Retd.) Faruk Khan, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak MP, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif MP, AFM Bahauddin Nasim MP among other leaders are present at the rally. 

AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap moderating the programme. 

Party activists started gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan from 12pm to participate in the rally. 

Apart from Dhaka, leaders and activists from outside the capital also joining the programme.

Meanwhile, roads have been diverted to limit vehicle movement on roads surrounding Suhrawardy Udyan because of the rally.

The areas where traffic diversion has been placed are: Kataban Crossing, Hotel InterContinental Crossing, Matsya Bhaban Crossing, Doel Chattar Crossing, DU Medical Centre Crossing, Jagannath Hall Crossing, DU Sculpture Crossing and DU VC Bunglow Crossing until the rally ends, Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said a notice yesterday (9 January). 

The DMP Traffic division requested the city dwellers to use alternative roads avoiding travelling in those areas surrounding the rally venue. 

On Monday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced that the party will hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day on 10 January at 2:30pm. 

He added that AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally.

Top News / Politics

Bangladesh / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation sorting collected election wastes. Photo: Bidyanondo

Bidyanondo turns Bangladesh election waste into notebooks, bags for 1,000 children

48m | Features
Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

6h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

6h | Pursuit
File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan: The voice stops but the music goes on

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

53m | Videos
Why Islamic banks ahead in performance

Why Islamic banks ahead in performance

Now | Videos
Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

4h | Videos
When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

6h | Videos