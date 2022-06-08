AL ‘protest rally’ brings traffic to a standstill in capital 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 06:49 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Rallies brought out by the Bangladesh Awami League in different areas of the capital brought traffic to a standstill in Dhaka. 

Heavy traffic was observed in almost every area. 

According to traffic police officials, a protest procession by the AL was scheduled to be held at the Tejgaon Satarasta intersection, which brought leaders and activists in large numbers on public and rented modes of transport. 

Buses and trucks used by the activists and leaders were seen parked on the roads, narrowing those. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At the same time, on-foot processions also slowed the movement of vehicles at multiple points, including Banglamotor, Moghbazar,  Kawran Bazar, Shahbag, Tejgaon, Dhanmondi, Panthapath and other areas. 

The traffic on the road from Uttara to Mohakhali had been increasing since morning, traffic police officials said. 

The gridlock in multiple entry points of Dhaka had also spread to Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur. 

The procession was staged to protest the insult and death threats issued against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The rallies were to end at Dhanmondi-32 from Tejgaon Saat Rasta.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Md Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner of Traffic Division, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said as traffic was blocked on such an important thoroughfare since noon, gridlocks spread across the city. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Media and Public Relations) Md Faruk Hossain said no permission was required if people wanted to go to Dhanmondi-32 to pay respect to Bangabandhu. 

He, however, said political programmes on any road in Dhaka needed permission from the DMP.

He did not answer when asked if Wednesday's processions had taken permission for the rallies.

