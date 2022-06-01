AL profiteers’ foul play behind rice price hike: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the price of rice is increasing again due to foul play of the ruling party "swindlers".

"The price of rice has started rising again. It's supposed to come down during this full Boro harvesting season. But the price is going up again. There's a foul play again," he said.

Speaking at a seminar, he said, "The price is increasing due to the machinations of Awami thieves and looters. Their goal is to make a quick buck by cutting the pockets of the common people."

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the seminar titled "Agricultural Revolution in Bangladesh: Martyred President Zia's Policies and Programmes" at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 41st death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Bangladesh Agricultural University Professor Golam Hafeez Kennedy presented the keynote paper at the seminar highlighting various steps taken by Zia for the development of agriculture.

Fakhrul deplored that ruling party leaders often make indecent comments about Ziaur Rahman as they want to remove his name from the country's history.

"The information minister said yesterday (Tuesday) that he (Zia) was a traitor and killer. I don't know whether he (minister) was born at that time," he taunted.

The BNP leader also said the information minister's comment has manifested his culture and trait. "We never underestimate their leaders. Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia have taught us this culture."

He alleged that the ruling party leaders always make offensive comments about BNP and the national leaders. "The way Mr Obaidul Quader (AL general secretary) issued a threat yesterday (Tuesday) – this is not the language of politics and this is not the language of democracy."

Fakhrul urged the Krishak Dal leaders to unite the farmers across the country to wage a movement for overcoming the current situation in the country.

 

