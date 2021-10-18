AL to organise nationwide peace rallies Tuesday to protest attacks on Hindus

The Bangladesh Awami League will organise peace rallies nationwide on Tuesday protesting against the ongoing nationwide communal violence against the Hindu minorities.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the peace rally after an emergency meeting held at the Bangladesh Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi on Monday evening.

Under the program, Bangladesh Awami League and its front organisations will organise peace rallies in all districts, metropolises and upazilas of the country.

At the same time, local leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League will also visit the localities where incidents of communal violence took place.

During the emergency meeting at Awami League's Dhanmondi office, Awami League President and Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina said that at a time when Bangladesh has established itself as a dignified state in the world, a marked group is deliberately trying to create communal unrest in the country.

"The government has identified the conspirators. Many have already been arrested and the rest are in the process of being brought to justice. The government is keeping a close watch on the situation and has taken necessary steps to prevent a recurrence of such incidents," PM Hasina added

Earlier on September 13, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran'' at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country.

On October 14, four people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur, triggered by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla.

On October 15, a man was reportedly killed and 30 others were injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in the Chowmuhani market area of Noakhali after Jummah prayers.

On October 16, communal clashes at Trunk Road area in Feni town on Saturday afternoon resulted in injuries to more than 50 people, including Feni Model police station officer-in-charge and additional police super.

Police said the Central Puja Udjapon Parishad took preparations to bring out a procession protesting the recent incidents of vandalising puja mandaps around 3 pm on Saturday.

When they gathered in front of the Kali Bari temple on Trunk Road, youths standing in front of the nearby Boro Mosque hurled bricks at the Hindu devotees, leading to a chase and counter-chase.

Finally, on October 17 more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur's Pirganj following a rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.