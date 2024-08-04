AL office, police box set on fire in Gazipur amid clashes

Protesters gather in Gazipur's Kaliganj on 4 August. Photo: TBS

Protesters set fire to an Awami League party office and vandalised a police box in Gazipur today (4 August) amid the ongoing nationwide "non-cooperation movement".

In the morning, the protesters took position on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Konabari, Mouchak under Kaliganj Upazila, and Chandra intersection of Gazipur, our correspondent reported from the spot.

They took out processions on the road and chanted anti-government slogans. 

Later, they blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway at Chandra. Parents and people from various professions joined the protest.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

When Awami League men took position in front of the Chandra party office, the protesters chased them. At one point, the protesters set fire to the Awami League party office and the police box at Chandra intersection. 

After noon, when they tried to attack the Kaliganj Police Station, the police threw tear gas shells.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj police station AFM Nasim told The Business Standard that the protesters set fire to the Awami League party office.

Earlier in the day, as part of the Dhaka programme, students took position on the Joydevpur-Shimultali road in front of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology in Shibbari and Shimultali areas of Gazipur Metropolitan and protested. 

Later, around noon, the students took positions on the Shibbari-Shimultali road.

Police were stationed at Shibbari intersection. Meanwhile, leaders and activists of AL from the city chased them with sticks and sharp weapons. 

Later, when the protesters counter-attacked, the activists went to the Awami League office on Rajbari Road in the metropolis. Later, the protesters took control of Shibbari. 

There was also a clash between protesting students and Awami League men in Kaliganj.

In Kapasia, the protesting students first took position in the bus stand area. Later, they attacked the Awami League office in Kapasia Bazar. They allegedly vandalised and set fire to about 20 motorcycles there.

