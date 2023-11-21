AL Nomination Board to sit for finalising candidates for 300 seats from 23 Nov

Awami League has called a meeting of the Nomination Board to finalise their candidates for 300 seats in the 12th national elections.

The meeting will start at 11am Thursday (23 November) at the party's Dhaka district office located in Tejgaon and will continue in phases for several days.

Nomination of candidates for the 300 seats in the parliament will be finalised at the nomination board meeting under the chairmanship of party President Sheikh Hasina, the party's media cell informed media on Tuesday (21 November).

According to sources, nominations for the parliamentary seats of Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions will be finalised on the first day of the meeting.

On 15 November, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule of the 12th national elections.

After that, Awami League started selling party nomination forms on 19 November.