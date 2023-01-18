AL never considers what it gets in return of working for the people: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said AL never considers what it gets in return of working for the people.

"…Rather we consider what we can do for their welfare," she said while inaugurating the newly-constructed Bashkhali Upazila Awami League office in Chattogram.

She inaugurated the AL office virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conference.

The PM said that her government has transformed Bangladesh and people's fates in the last 14 years as "we always think of what we can do for the people."

Sheikh Hasina said that the new AL office will help disseminate the policy and ideology of her party in the grassroots.

She termed AL as a "pro-people" party and said that Awami League will always stand beside the people.

She said her government has worked tirelessly to reduce poverty and has ensured services, that include healthcare, for people over the last 14 years.

The premier thanked the countrymen who voted her party to power. "We want to ensure all types of services for the people."

Local AL MP Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury also spoke at the programme.