AL never considers what it gets in return of working for the people: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
18 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

AL never considers what it gets in return of working for the people: PM Hasina

UNB
18 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 03:11 pm
AL never considers what it gets in return of working for the people: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said AL never considers what it gets in return of working for the people.

"…Rather we consider what we can do for their welfare," she said while inaugurating the newly-constructed Bashkhali Upazila Awami League office in Chattogram.

She inaugurated the AL office virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conference.

The PM said that her government has transformed Bangladesh and people's fates in the last 14 years as "we always think of what we can do for the people."

Sheikh Hasina said that the new AL office will help disseminate the policy and ideology of her party in the grassroots.

She termed AL as a "pro-people" party and said that Awami League will always stand beside the people.

She said her government has worked tirelessly to reduce poverty and has ensured services, that include healthcare, for people over the last 14 years.

The premier thanked the countrymen who voted her party to power. "We want to ensure all types of services for the people."

Local AL MP Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury also spoke at the programme.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

7h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

1h | TBS Insight
13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

6h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

19h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC