AL MP allegedly beats college principal in Rajshahi

Omar Farooq Chowdhury, a ruling party member of the parliament from Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanor) constituency, allegedly beat up a college principal on 7 July.

Injured Selim Reza is the principal of Rajabari Degree College in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi. He was treated in a doctor's chamber after the incident and has been staying with his family at his home ever since.

Selim Reza came out with the allegations on 12 July saying the MP himself had beaten him with a stick.

There were visible injuries on different parts of his body.

However, MP Omar Farooq Chowdhury denied the allegations against him, saying Selim Reza was injured in an internal clash.

He said that the principal and his colleagues came to his chamber on the day of the incident on issues regarding the management of their institution.

"During that time, they engaged in a brawl among each other and I had to intervene to bring the situation under control."

"They are now accusing me because the incidence took place in my office," he added.

According to college sources, the principal alongside eight of his colleagues went to the MP's office for solving a matter regarding a conversation between a college professor's wife and a politician.

At one stage, the MP started beating the college principal with a stick, witnesses claimed.

However, none came on record regarding the matter fearing repercussions.