AL MP allegedly beats college principal in Rajshahi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 06:17 pm

Related News

AL MP allegedly beats college principal in Rajshahi

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 06:17 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Omar Farooq Chowdhury, a ruling party member of the parliament from Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanor) constituency, allegedly beat up a college principal on 7 July.

Injured Selim Reza is the principal of Rajabari Degree College in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi. He was treated in a doctor's chamber after the incident and has been staying with his family at his home ever since.

Selim Reza came out with the allegations on 12 July saying the MP himself had beaten him with a stick.

There were visible injuries on different parts of his body.

However, MP Omar Farooq Chowdhury denied the allegations against him, saying Selim Reza was injured in an internal clash.

He said that the principal and his colleagues came to his chamber on the day of the incident on issues regarding the management of their institution.

"During that time, they engaged in a brawl among each other and I had to intervene to bring the situation under control."

"They are now accusing me because the incidence took place in my office," he added.

According to college sources, the principal alongside eight of his colleagues went to the MP's office for solving a matter regarding a conversation between a college professor's wife and a politician.

At one stage, the MP started beating the college principal with a stick, witnesses claimed.

However, none came on record regarding the matter fearing repercussions.

Top News

assault

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

9h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

7h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

8h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155