AL MP allegedly beat college principal in Rajshahi

Omar Farooq Chowdhury, a Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanor) constituency ruling party member of parliament, has been accused of beating and injuring a college principal on 7 July.

Injured Selim Reza is principal of Rajabari Degree College in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi.He was treated in a doctor's chamber after the incident and has since been staying home with his family.

Selim Reza came out with the allegations on 12 July, saying the MP himself had beaten him with a stick and there were visible injuries on different parts of his body.

However, MP Omar Farooq Chowdhury denied the allegations against him, saying Selim Reza was injured in an internal clash. He said the principal and his colleagues came to his chamber on the day of the incident to discuss issues regarding the management of their institution.

"At that time, they engaged in a brawl among each other and I had to intervene to bring the situation under control," according to the MP.

"They are now accusing me because the incident took place in my office," he added.

According to college sources, the principal alongside eight of his colleagues went to the MP's office to settle a matter regarding a conversation between a college professor's wife and a politician.

At one stage, the MP started beating the college principal with a stick, say witnesses.

However, fearing repercussions, no one has gone on record regarding the matter.