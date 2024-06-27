AL MP Abul Hasnat calls for tax-free vehicles for lawmakers

Ruling Awami League lawmaker Abul Hasnat Abdullah today sought tax free vehicle for the lawmakers.



"The government has proposed 25% tax on the vehicles for the lawmakers in the proposed budget which is not acceptable...so, I propose to withdraw the tax on the vehicles imported for the lawmakers", said the lawmaker of Barishal-1 while participating in the discussion on the proposed budget for FY2024-25 at the Jatiya Sangsad.



The lawmaker also urged the government to supply gas in Barishal through pipeline from Bhola in line with the commitment made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a rally in Barishal. He has demanded setting up of an economic zone in Gauronadi in Barishal.

Participating in a discussion, the ruling party lawmaker also urged the government to upgrade Gauronadi as a full-fledged district.

He also called for setting up a medical university in Barishal as well as a four-lane highway from Bhanga to Barishal.

He also called for establishing railway connectivity in Barishal starting from Bhanga to Payra port via Agailjara immediately.

Terming the proposed budget as time-befitting, the senior treasury bench lawmaker said, "I am not an economist to go through the budget but as political activist the budget should be helpful for poverty alleviation and curbing the inflation."

Along with the poverty alleviation, the proposed budget also has preferred employment generation and ensured adequate allocation for agriculture, education, health management and social security, said the veteran lawmaker in his budget discussion speech.