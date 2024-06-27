AL MP Abul Hasnat calls for tax-free vehicles for lawmakers

Bangladesh

BSS
27 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

AL MP Abul Hasnat calls for tax-free vehicles for lawmakers

He also called for setting up a medical university in Barishal as well as a four-lane highway from Bhanga to Barishal

BSS
27 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 09:32 pm
File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected
File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected

Ruling Awami League lawmaker Abul Hasnat Abdullah today sought tax free vehicle for the lawmakers.
 
"The government has proposed 25% tax on the vehicles for the lawmakers in the proposed budget which is not acceptable...so, I propose to withdraw the tax on the vehicles imported for the lawmakers", said the lawmaker of Barishal-1 while participating in the discussion on the proposed budget for FY2024-25 at the Jatiya Sangsad.
 
The lawmaker also urged the government to supply gas in Barishal through pipeline from Bhola in line with the commitment made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a rally in Barishal. He has demanded setting up of an economic zone in Gauronadi in Barishal.

Participating in a discussion, the ruling party lawmaker also urged the government to upgrade Gauronadi as a full-fledged district.

He also called for setting up a medical university in Barishal as well as a four-lane highway from Bhanga to Barishal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also called for establishing railway connectivity in Barishal starting from Bhanga to Payra port via Agailjara immediately.

Terming the proposed budget as time-befitting, the senior treasury bench lawmaker said, "I am not an economist to go through the budget but as political activist the budget should be helpful for poverty alleviation and curbing the inflation."

Along with the poverty alleviation, the proposed budget also has preferred employment generation and ensured adequate allocation for agriculture, education, health management and social security, said the veteran lawmaker in his budget discussion speech. 

Top News

Bangladesh / lawmakers / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

9m | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

1h | Videos
Child reportedly beaten, cauterised over alleged phone theft

Child reportedly beaten, cauterised over alleged phone theft

39m | Videos
India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

4h | Videos