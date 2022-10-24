AL men will stay beside people in facing Sitrang: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
24 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 09:28 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the leaders and workers of the ruling AL and its associated bodies will remain beside the coastal people in addressing the Cyclone Sitrang. 

"AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations to stand by the people alongside the government aiming to deal with the Cyclone Sitrang," he said in a statement.

As per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all administrative preparations have already been taken from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to address the situation emerged from the Cyclone Sitrang, he said.

He added that a round-the-clock monitoring cell has been opened to this end.
Quader said following the directives of the premier, round-the-clock communication is being maintained with 19 neighbouring districts.

Coastal people are being evacuated to safe shelter centres to deal with the disaster, while the administration and volunteers have been kept ready to address all possible situations, he said.

The AL general secretary said AL President Sheikh Hasina has instructed the leaders and activists of the party and its affiliated organisations to provide all-out support to the administration in sending coastal people to shelter centres within the shortest possible time and ensuring their presence at the centres.

At the same time, she stressed the need for continuing all-out efforts on an urgent basis to ensure safe shelter, food aid and medical care for the affected people during the adverse weather, he said.

Quader said several teams remain prepared under the leadership of the AL sub-committee on relief and social welfare to help the cyclone victims.

Under the leadership of this team, the necessary assistance will be reached out to the affected people through the AL men, he said.

Quader asked the party leaders and workers and general people of the coastal region, if necessary, to contact the AL monitoring team to this end.
AL President's Office's Monitoring Cell phone numbers are: 02-223367880, 02-223367882, 01773266666, 01915555830 and 01711582475.

