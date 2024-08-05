The AL men who fled country before Hasina

Many top leaders, lawmakers, and cabinet ministers from the Awami League have left the country ahead of Sheikh Hasina's resignation and flight yesterday.

Obaidul Quader, Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister, left the country on Sunday night, with some sources telling TBS that he was en route to New Delhi.

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment adviser and a lawmaker, also fled the country on Sunday night, according to his confidants. However, the sources were unable to confirm which country he was heading to.

Four leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), including its President Saddam Hussain, General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, Dhaka University unit BCL President Mazharul Kabir Shayon, and General Secretary Tanvir Hasan

Saikat, along with several other central leaders, left the country via the Sylhet border on Monday, sources close to the ruling party's student organisation confirmed to TBS.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, a nephew of Sheikh Hasina, left Dhaka on a Biman flight on Saturday morning. Biman sources said that he was headed for Singapore.

Shamim Osman, a controversial lawmaker from Narayanganj, also fled the country at the end of last week.

Sources told TBS that Foreign Minister and Joint General Secretary of Awami League Hasan Mahmud attempted to flee the country through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport but failed to do so.

He later attempted to flee through a land port with neighbouring India, but as of Monday night, TBS could not confirm his whereabouts.

According to a deputy secretary at the law ministry, Law Minister Anisul Huq switched off both his mobile phones and departed the country. "He has been unavailable in Dhaka since Monday morning," he added.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury remained at his Banani residence in the capital as of 10pm Monday; however, he was scheduled to depart the country that same night, according to sources.

According to various police sources, senior police officials who are affiliated with the Awami League are avoiding public gatherings. Many are staying at their relatives' homes instead of their own residences or government bungalows.

Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, the minister of housing and public works, and other ministers who remain in Dhaka or have not managed to flee the country are residing at their relatives' residences instead of their own.

Additionally, TBS obtained a list of individuals who were scheduled to travel abroad on Sunday.

The list includes Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Local Government Minister Md Tazul Islam, Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid, Chief Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Md Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, and former textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi.

In addition, several other VIPs and CIPs were slated to travel abroad on Sunday via the VIP lounge, according to Biman sources.